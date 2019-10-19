But it would be mid-table Villa celebrating another three points, coming from behind to win at Villa Park courtesy of a rare strike for Targett with almost the last kick of an entertaining contest which had also seen the hosts have a goal ruled out by VAR.

Villa captain Jack Grealish equalized in first-half stoppage time, with Aaron Mooy having already been sent off for the Seagulls following Adam Webster’s first goal for Graham Potter’s side.

AD

AD

There was a warm welcome for Villa defender Tyrone Mings, playing for the first time since being racially abused on his England debut in Bulgaria less than a week ago.

Brighton is a point above the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD