Vancouver Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies, left, and Nicolas Mezquida celebrate Davies’ goal against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday June 9, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Teenager Alphonso Davies scored a goal and had a team-record three assists to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Orlando City 5-2 on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old Davis snapped a 1-1 tie in the 76th minute. Midfielder Jordon Mutch took a shot that goalkeeper Joe Bendik stopped with a diving save. Davies scored on the rebound.

Striker Kei Kamara scored twice for Vancouver (6-5-5), once on a penalty kick in the 85th minute, to break out of a scoring drought. Yordy Reyna and Nicolas Mezquida also connected.

Sacha Kljestan and Dominic Dwyer scored for Orlando (6-7-1).

Davies made a pretty run to set up Kamara’s goal in the 36th minute. He stole the ball near midfield, made several nifty moves to get past three Orlando players, then passed to Kamara. Davies also made pretty passes to set up goals by Reyna in the 87th and Mezquida in the 90th.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, NYCFC 1, TIE

NEW YORK — Alexander Callens tied it for New York City in the 77th minute.

Callens scored on a header to finish David Villa’s header flick of Maximiliano Moralez’s corner for NYCFC (8-3-4). Josef Martinez opened the scoring for Atlanta (9-3-3) in the 48th minute with his league-leading 13th goal of the season.

RED BULLS 1, CREW 1, TIE

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex Muyl pulled New York even against Columbus a header in the 57th minute.

Marc Rzatkowski set up the goal for New York (7-4-2). Gyasi Zardes scored for the Crew (7-3-4).

