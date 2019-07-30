TORONTO — American forward Terrence Boyd is leaving Toronto and Major League Soccer for third-tier Hallescher in Germany.

The 28-year-old did not score and had just three starts and eight substitute appearances in six months. He spent the previous three seasons with Darmstadt in the German second tier.

Boyd was born in Bremen, Germany, to a German mother and U.S. father. He has no goals in 14 appearances for the U.S. national team but has not played for the Americans since an exhibition against New Zealand in October 2016.

His departure was announced Monday.

