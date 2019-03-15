FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 file photo, men work on the construction site of the Ras Abu Aboud stadium, backdropped by the city skyline in Doha, Qatar. A FIFA feasibility study concluded the 2022 World Cup can expand to 48 teams by using at least one of Qatar’s neighbors as an additional host, and found there is a low legal risk to changing the format and an additional $400 million in revenue could be generated The Associated Press obtained a copy of the 81-page report on Monday, March 11, 2019 that assesses the political, logistical and legal issues surrounding adding 16 teams _ a significant change to the format more than eight years after Qatar won the hosting rights. (Vadim Ghirda, File/Associated Press)

MIAMI — The Latest on the FIFA Council meeting (all times local):

8:05 a.m.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will ask his ruling council to agree that the 2022 World Cup should be expanded to 48 teams if at least one of Qatar’s neighbors can stage matches.

A final decision on the expansion wouldn’t come until June, however.

According to documents seen by The Associated Press, FIFA wants approval to press ahead with producing a “valid proposal” with Qatari organizers on the feasibility of adding 16 teams, which requires 16 additional games.

The FIFA Council will be asked Friday to decide whether the member associations at their congress in June should have the final decision on expanding the tournament.

A FIFA feasibility study seen by the AP says Qatar would not be forced to share games with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates unless those countries restore diplomatic and travel ties with Doha. Because of their neutrality in the situation, Kuwait and Oman are indicated to be the current possible options identified by FIFA to host games in 2022, but their stadium infrastructure is only briefly assessed in a FIFA report.

4:10 a.m.

The president of Barcelona has spoken out against the haste to introduce a 24-team Club World Cup in 2021 ahead of the FIFA Council deciding Friday whether to approve the pilot of the enlarged tournament.

European clubs have publicly resisted FIFA’s bid to replace the current seven-team annual Club World Cup, which is played annually in December, with an expanded quadrennial version in June-July.

Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu backs a revamp of the competition, just not until the entire calendar for club and national team matches is reconfigured for 2024 and beyond to cope with an additional burden on players.

Bartomeu told The Associated Press that “we have to take care of the footballers,” adding “f the calendar is not modified, of course we cannot agree.”

In 2021, FIFA envisages the window for international matches — which is likely to include 2022 World Cup qualifiers — running May 31-June 8. The Club World Cup would be held June 17-July 4, while the African Cup of Nations and CONCACAF Gold Cup could be played July 5-July 31. European club seasons typically start around mid-August.

The Club World Cup in 2021 would fill the slot previously reserved for the Confederations Cup, which serves as a test event in a host nation a year before the World Cup.

