Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, holds the Stanley Cup trophy at the fan zone in Moscow ahead of the the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup that is being played in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Ovechkin is bringing the Stanley Cup to the World Cup. Fresh off winning the NHL title, the Washington Capitals forward is taking the trophy to Moscow on Saturday, where it will be exhibited at a “fan fest” public viewing site ahead of Russia’s quarterfinal game against Croatia. (Dmitry Serebryakov/Associated Press)

MOSCOW — The Latest on Saturday at the World Cup (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Alex Ovechkin has brought the Stanley Cup to the World Cup.

The captain of the Washington Capitals has brought the NHL trophy to a Moscow fan zone where World Cup games are screened. Ovechkin lifted the Cup above his head in front of a crowd of fans, who were allowed to take photos with the trophy.

Ovechkin said he wishes the Russian soccer team well in its quarterfinal with Croatia later Saturday in Sochi. He says “the national team did a great a job for the fans, everyone is so happy, miracles can happen, we are not far away from the final. We need to fight, and our players understand it, they will do everything that they can.”

Ovechkin won his first Stanley Cup championship a month ago in his 13th season in Washington.

___

3:50 p.m.

England coach Gareth Southgate made no changes for Saturday’s quarterfinal match with Sweden, sticking with the same starting lineup he used against Colombia to open the knockout round in Russia.

Sweden brought back Sebastian Larsson, who was suspended for yellow card accumulation for the team’s match against Switzerland, while inserting Emil Krafth for Mikael Lustig, who is suspended this time out.

Here are the lineups:

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier, Ashley Young, Dele Alli.

Sweden: Robin Olsen, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Sebastian Larsson, Ludwig Augustinsson, Albin Ekdal, Marcus Berg, Emil Forsberg, Viktor Claesson, Ola Toivonen.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.