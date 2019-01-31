LONDON — The Latest on transfer deadline day in European soccer (all times local):

12:30 a.m.

Michy Batshuayi’s latest loan from Chelsea is a little closer to home in London.

After spending the first half of the season in Spain at Valencia, the Belgium striker will complete the campaign in south London at Crystal Palace.

Palace Chairman Steve Parish says “Michy is a player we’ve long admired, and I’m delighted that we’ve finally managed to get him in a red and blue shirt. He will be a magnificent addition to our squad.”

Palace is only four points above the relegation zone.

Batshuayi scored the goal that clinched Chelsea the title in May 2017 at the end of his first season, but he couldn’t establish a regular place in the team. He spent the first half of 2018 on loan in Germany at Borussia Dortmund.

10:40 p.m.

Fulham has signed Norway international Havard Nordtveit on loan from Hoffenheim for the rest of the season.

During a previous spell in London, the defensive midfielder made 21 appearances for West Ham in the 2016-17 season before leaving for Hoffenheim.

The 28-year-old Nordtveit says he’s “really happy to have the opportunity to come back to the Premier League and hopefully help Fulham to a safe place. That would be a something that I would put high on my list in my career.”

Fulham is next-from-last in the Premier League, six points from safety.

10:25 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain has sold one of its homegrown talents to a French rival, with midfielder Yacine Adli joining Bordeaux on a 4 ½-year contract.

The 18-year-old Adli grew up in the Val-de-Marne region of Paris and signed his first professional contract with PSG last summer.

He made one league appearance for PSG in the final game of last season.

9:35 p.m.

Barcelona has reached a deal to add young Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo to its squad immediately instead of in July as originally planned.

Barcelona announced earlier this month it would sign the 19-year-old Frenchman after the end of the season on a free transfer, but it was able to advance the deal after paying Toulouse an undisclosed fee.

Todibo joined Toulouse in 2016 and made his first-team debut this season. The central defender is known for his good ball technique and can also play in midfield.

9:05 p.m.

Leicester has signed midfielder Youri Tielemans from Monaco until the end of the season with Adrien Silva going in the opposite direction on loan.

The 21-year-old Tielemans, who was part of Belgium’s run to the World Cup semifinals last year, has scored five goals in 20 appearances in the French league this season.

Leicester is 11th in the Premier League.

Monaco is hoping Silva’s arrival strengthens its midfield, with vice president Vadim Vasilyev saying the Portuguese’s “state of mind and his game intelligence will help the team to achieve our goal.”

That goal is to avoid relegation, with Monaco sitting next-from-last in the topflight standings.

9:00 p.m.

American defender Andrew Gutman, winner of the Hermann Trophy as the top men’s college soccer player last year, has signed with Scotland’s Celtic and been loaned to Nashville of the second-tier United Soccer League Championship for the 2019 season.

Celtic said Thursday it had agreed to 3½-year contracts with Gutman, a 22-year-old who was a senior at Indiana, and Manny Perez, a 19-year-old right back who was a sophomore at North Carolina State.

Gutman was a member of the Chicago Fire’s youth academy and trained with Rangers, Celtic’s Glasgow rival.

Perez played for the U.S. at last year’s CONCACAF Under-20 Championship. Celtic says Perez also will be loaned to a club in the U.S.

8:30 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund’s Japan international Shinji Kagawa has turned down Bundesliga rival Hannover and instead joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan.

Dortmund says Kagawa requested the move. The 29-year-old midfielder had only made two league appearances this season and did not feature prominently in coach Lucien Favre’s plans.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says “Shinji is not only an outstanding football player, but also a great friend of the club. We couldn’t refuse his request.”

Kagawa was a key player in Dortmund’s Bundesliga title wins in 2011 and 2012 following his move from Cerezo Osaka in 2010. He helped Dortmund achieve the double in 2012, scoring the first goal in the side’s 5-2 win over Bayern Munich in the German Cup final.

Kagawa, who scored 60 goals and set up 55 more in 216 appearances for Dortmund, joined Manchester United in 2012 before returning in 2014, when he said the club was “like a family.”

But his lack of opportunities at Dortmund this season prompted him to look elsewhere.

Zorc says: “We have a lot of understanding for Shinji’s situation and for his desire for more playing time at another club. Shinji sees this opportunity in Istanbul and we’re happy to grant his wish.”

8:15 p.m.

The transfer window has closed in Italy without any major signings on deadline day.

None of the top five clubs in Serie A — Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma — made any moves on the final day of the January transfer market.

The most significant signing was Brazilian winger Romulo joining Lazio on loan from Genoa with the option to buy.

Parma was one of the few clubs to have a busy deadline day as they signed promising youngster Nicolas Schiappacasse from Atletico Madrid and Pescara midfielder Jose Machin — both on loan deals.

Schiappacasse, who turned 20 earlier this month, has played nearly 40 times for Uruguay at Under-20 level and moved Atletico Madrid in 2016 from River Plate.

7:45 p.m.

Chelsea sent winger Lucas Piazon on loan to Serie A struggler Chievo Verona, with the Italian club having the option to buy him at the end of the season.

It is a sixth loan move for Piazon since he joined Chelsea in 2012, having had spells with Malaga, Vitesse, Eintracht Frankfurt, Reading and Fulham.

Piazon, who turned 25 earlier this month, has an Italian passport.

Chievo is bottom of the Serie A standings, nine points from safety.

7:40 p.m.

Barcelona has signed Brazilian fullback Emerson from Atletico Mineiro for 12 million euros ($14 million).

Emerson has penned a five-year contract with the Catalan club, through to 2024.

The 20-year-old Emerson has played at a number of different youth levels for Brazil, and is currently at the South American Under-20 Championship in Chile.

Emerson has been likened to former Barcelona defender Dani Alves and the club says he is a “typical Brazilian wing back who likes to go forward and support the attack.”

Barcelona adds that he is “just the kind of player who should slot nicely into the Barca scheme of things.”

7:15 p.m.

Peter Crouch is back in the Premier League at the age of 38.

The tall striker made Burnley the seventh top-flight club of his career after joining from second-tier Stoke on a deal until the end of the season.

Crouch has scored 108 goals in the Premier League.

“My attributes haven’t waned,” Crouch said. “I never really had blistering pace, so I haven’t lost that.”

Burnley announced the arrival of Crouch with a tweet showing a robot entering the front doors of the club, before it was knocked over by a ball kicked by the former England international.

Crouch celebrates his goals by dancing like a robot.

7:05 p.m.

Bayern Munich has signed another American talent from the MLS.

The German club says 17-year-old Taylor Booth has signed a 3 1/2-year deal after moving from Real Salt Lake.

Booth is expected to play for Bayern’s Under-19 team for the second half of the season, but will first join the Under-23s at their winter training camp in Dallas.

Jochen Sauer, the head of Bayern’s youth academy, says: “We see a lot of potential in Taylor. He is a talented young player, and we look forward to working with him to develop his talent further.”

Booth has represented the United States at both U19 and U17 level.

Bayern last week signed 18-year-old American defender Chris Richards on a long-term deal following his loan move from MLS side Dallas.

Canadian teen Alphonso Davis also completed his switch from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

6:45 p.m.

Leipzig has signed 18-year-old English midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season. Smith-Rowe scored three goals in six competitive appearances after making his Arsenal debut this season. The England Under-19 player usually plays on the left wing.

Leipzig is fourth in the Bundesliga and bidding for Champions League qualification for the second consecutive year.

The German club was reportedly keen on securing an option to buy the player at the end of his loan deal but that was turned down by Arsenal.

6:35 p.m.

Struggling Bundesliga side Augsburg has signed English youngster Reece Oxford on loan from West Ham for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old defender is familiar with the German league already after a stint on loan at Borussia Moenchengladbach last season.

Oxford failed to make any Premier League appearances on his return to West Ham this season.

Augsburg, which is just one point above the Bundesliga’s relegation zone, had a vacancy in defense after letting Austrian defender Martin Hinteregger join Eintracht Frankfurt for the rest of the season earlier on Friday. Hinteregger was suspended by the club for critical comments regarding its coach, Manuel Baum.

6 p.m.

Marseille has loaned striker Kostas Mitroglou to Turkish side Galatasary for 18 months.

Mitroglou has struggled to settle at Marseille and has a modest return of 16 goals in 50 games despite finding good form late last season.

His chances in attack were further limited when Marseille signed Italy striker Mario Balotelli on loan until the end of the season.

Galatasaray posted a photo on Twitter showing Mitroglou wearing the team’s home shirt.

3 p.m.

Newcastle has signed Paraguay forward Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United in Major League Soccer for a reported club-record fee of around 20 million pounds ($26 million).

Almiron scored 13 goals last season as Atlanta won the MLS Cup for the first time.

Newcastle’s previous record transfer fee was the 16 million pounds it paid Real Madrid for Michael Owen in 2005.

Newcastle also signed defender Antonio Barreca on loan from Monaco until the end of the season.

12:10 p.m.

Arsenal has signed Spain international Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season.

The move reunites the 25-year-old midfielder with Arsenal manager Unai Emery, with the pair having worked together at Sevilla in the 2014-15 season.

Suarez, whose one appearance for Spain came in 2016, can play in positions across the midfield. He is back in England after spending two seasons at Manchester City from 2011-13, during which he made two appearances in the English League Cup.

10:35 a.m.

Wolverhampton has completed the permanent signing of defender Jonny Otto from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.

The 24-year-old Otto has made 22 appearances on loan in the first half of the season for Wolves. Now a permanent deal has been signed at the Premier League club until 2023 with Britain’s Press Association saying a club-record 18 million pounds ($24 million) was paid to Atletico.

10:20 a.m.

Clubs in Europe’s leading leagues are making their final signings for the rest of the season on transfer deadline day.

Premier League clubs in England have until 2300 GMT to sign players in what could be the last transfer window before Britain leaves the European Union, impacting future trading.

The transfer window closes at 22:59 GMT in Spain, just before midnight local time.

French clubs also have right until the end of Thursday, the final day of January.

For Bundesliga clubs, the transfer window closes earlier in Germany at 1700 GMT.

