Costa Rica’s Bryan Oviedo, left, and his teammates attend Costa Rica’s official training on the eve of the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press)

MOSCOW — The Latest on Friday at the World Cup (all times local):

2 p.m.

Costa Rica is starting Bryan Oviedo ahead of Francisco Calvo in an attacking change for the World Cup match against Brazil in St. Petersburg.

That is the only change from Costa Rica’s 1-0 loss to Serbia on Sunday.

Brazil coach Tite announced his team the day before the game, with injured right back Danilo replaced by Fagner. Brazil opened with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Lineups:

Brazil: Alisson, Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Casemiro, Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar.

Costa Rica: Keylor Navas, Johnny Acosta, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo, Cristian Gamboa, Celso Borges, David Guzman, Bryan Ruiz, Johan Venegas, Marco Urena.

___

1:30 p.m.

This World Cup is right on pace to be the lowest scoring ever despite no goalless games so far.

Just 51 goals have been scored in 23 games going into Friday’s play, at a rate of 2.217 per game.

The rate was 2.212 at the 1990 World Cup in Italy — a tournament seen as a low point for exciting games.

In 1990, the 24-nation format rewarded cautious play in the group stage by sending some third-place teams into the Round of 16.

The most prolific World Cup in terms of scoring was 5.38 per game in 1954 hosted by Switzerland.

In the 32-team tournament era, the record goals tally was 171 — a rate of 2.67 per game — in 1998 in France and four years ago in Brazil.

The all-time average goals per game since 1930 was 2.85 before the tournament kicked off play in Russia.

___

1:20 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven says coach Phillip Cocu is moving to Fenerbahce and will be replaced by Australia’s assistant coach Mark van Bommel.

The Dutch club announced Cocu’s departure Friday and said Van Bommel, who is Bert van Marwijk’s assistant at the World Cup, has a three-year contract to replace him.

Van Bommel, a tough tackling midfielder, played at PSV for six seasons before moving overseas to play at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and AC Milan.

Before the World Cup, the 41-year-old Van Bommel had been coaching PSV’s youth players as the club groomed him to succeed Cocu. PSV General Manager Toon Gerbrands says, “He’s ready.”

PSV says Van Bommel will return to Eindhoven after Australia’s last match in Russia.

Cocu led PSV to three Eredivisie titles in his five years in Eindhoven.

Australia is third in World Cup Group C, after losing 2-1 to France and a 1-1 draw with Denmark

___

12:30 p.m.

Egypt is set to lodge a complaint to FIFA about what its federation chairman describes as the “injustice” of the match officials during the team’s World Cup loss to Russia.

Egyptian Football Association chairman Hany Abo Rida says the match officials “did not achieve justice” in the game.

Egypt’s 3-1 loss to Russia, combined with Saudi Arabia’s loss to Uruguay, ended its changes of progressing beyond the group stage at its first World Cup in 28 years. Egypt and Saudi Arabia meet Monday in Volgograd in their last Group A match.

Abo Rida, speaking from the Egyptian squad’s World Cup base in Grozny, Chechnya, did not specify which incident would form the basis of the complaint.

The Egyptians contend that defender Ahmed Fathi was pushed before the ball deflected off him for an own goal that gave the Russians a 1-0 lead. The players also thought forward Mohsen Marwan should have been awarded a penalty when he was brought down inside the box. Both incidents took place in the second half.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.