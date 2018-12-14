BASEBALL

LAS VEGAS — Slugger Edwin Encarnacion has been traded to Seattle and first baseman Carlos Santana has returned to the Indians in a three-team deal that also involved Tampa Bay.

The Rays got infielder Yandy Diaz and minor and minor league right-hander Cole Slusser from Cleveland. The Indians also acquired first baseman Jake Bauers.

The swap came Thursday at the close of the winter meetings.

LAS VEGAS — Free agent right-hander Lance Lynn and the Texas Rangers reached agreement on a $30 million, three-year contract during the winter meetings, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement said.

The deal is pending a physical, the person said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract isn’t complete.

The 31-year-old Lynn has double-digit wins in all six seasons he has been a regular starter since after his rookie year of 2011. He went 10-10 with a 4.77 ERA in 31 appearances with 29 starts in 2018 pitching for the Twins and Yankees.

—By Baseball Writer Janie McCauley.

LAS VEGAS — The revamped New York Mets bullpen is set to include a very familiar face — longtime reliever Jeurys Familia.

Familia reached agreement on a $30 million, three-year deal late Wednesday night with the team that traded him away last summer. The contract won’t be complete until he passes a physical.

The 29-year-old righty will join a Mets bullpen that recently added major league saves leader Edwin Diaz in a trade with Seattle that also netted longtime All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano, a move made by new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

NBA

OAKLAND, Calif. — Warriors star Stephen Curry didn’t mean it.

Curry told ESPN this week he was joking when he questioned on a podcast whether astronauts landed on the moon, comments that sent social media into a tizzy.

He also said he will accept NASA’s invitation to tour the lunar lab at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

NFL

CARSON, Calif. — The home stadium of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy will change its name in 2019.

StubHub Center will become Dignity Health Sports Park on Jan. 1, owner AEG announced Thursday.

The two-stadium sports complex is centered on a 27,000-seat stadium that has been the home of the five-time MLS champion Galaxy since 2003. The Chargers are finishing their second of three seasons with the stadium as their temporary home after relocating north from San Diego.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FARGO, N.D. — FCS power North Dakota State stayed with a successful formula and promoted offensive coordinator Matt Entz to head football coach Thursday.

The 46-year-old Entz replaces Kansas State-bound Chris Klieman, who like Entz was an assistant with the Bison before being named to the top job. North Dakota State athletic director Matt Larsen said he likes the fact that Entz has a “sincere appreciation for the history and tradition” of the Bison program.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB’s Bill Clark has won the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year Award.

Clark has led the Blazers to their first Conference USA championship with a program-record 10 wins. The award was announced Thursday by the Football Writers Association of America and the Sugar Bowl.

UAB’s program resumed play last season after being shut down for two years by the university.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas linebacker Demetrius Walker has been suspended from the football program after being arrested on drug and weapon charges.

Washington County booking records show the 21-year-old Walker was arrested for delivery of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and guns and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into jail Wednesday and has a hearing scheduled for Friday. It was unclear if he has a lawyer.

SWIMMING

HANGZHOU, China — The United States has set a world record in the 200-meter mixed medley relay at the world short-course swimming championships.

Caeleb Dressel, Kelsi Dahlia, Michael Andrew and Olivia Smoliga won in 1 minute, 36.40 seconds, finishing 0.65 seconds ahead of the Netherlands.

American swimmers set the previous record of 1:37.17 in Glasgow in 2013.

LAW

PLANTATION, Fla. — Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are backing attorney Benjamin Crump in an effort to help an expelled student and family friend get back into high school.

Wade and Union released a statement Thursday supporting senior Cyrus Nance, who was a basketball player in his first year at American Heritage High until he was expelled last month after a verbal altercation with a coach of another team at the school.

Crump says “every fact in this case points to discrimination.” Nance would like to return to school.

Zaire Wade, the oldest son of the longtime Miami Heat star, also plays at the school. Nance is friends with Zaire Wade and the Wade family.

Crump says the school has refused to release Nance’s transcript until his mother signs a non-disclosure agreement and pays a fee. Wade and Union say they will stand by Nance until he and his mother “get the transparent due process” that they seek.

