PRO FOOTBALL

Player demonstrations took place during the national anthem at several early NFL preseason games.

In Philadelphia, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and cornerback De’Vante Bausby raised their fists during the anthem, and defensive end Chris Long placed his arm around Jenkins’ shoulder. Jenkins had stopped his demonstration last December.

Defensive end Michael Bennett walked out of the tunnel during the anthem and walked toward the bench while it played. It appeared all the Steelers stood.

“Everybody is waiting for what the league is going to do,” Jenkins said. “We won’t let it stop what we stand for. I was very encouraged last year with the direction and that obviously took a different turn.

“I think it’s important to utilize the platform as we can because for whatever reason, we have framed this demonstration in a negative light, and often players have to defend why we feel the need to fight for everyday Americans, and in actuality we’re doing the right thing.”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK — A rising college basketball coaching star accused of throwing a punch that killed a New York City tourist who had apparently mistaken him for an Uber driver pleaded not guilty to an assault charge.

Wake Forest University assistant coach Jamill Jones attacked digital marketing guru Sandor Szabo around 1:15 a.m. last Sunday in Queens, causing him to fall and smash his head on the sidewalk, police said.

Szabo, visiting from Boca Raton, Florida, banged on the window of Jones’ SUV while looking for his ride after his stepsister’s wedding, police said.

A person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that Szabo may have been drunkenly knocking on car windows before Jones allegedly confronted him. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to speak publicly.

The coach got out, followed Szabo to the sidewalk, clocked him and sped off, police said. Szabo never regained consciousness and was taken off life support Tuesday.

BASEBALL

DENVER — Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen went to the hospital with an irregular heartbeat before a game Thursday against Colorado and will be sent back to Los Angeles for more tests.

Manager Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers’ 8-5 win over the Rockies that Jansen was at the hotel earlier in the day and didn’t feel right. Jansen called the trainer and was taken to the hospital.

Jansen has dealt with an irregular heartbeat in the past and will visit his cardiologist in Los Angeles. Roberts said the right-hander had his medication with him on the trip.

“We’re holding out hope it’s not too serious,” Roberts said. “In talking to the trainer right now, his mood is fine.”

Roberts didn’t know if the team would make a roster move in Jansen’s absence. Los Angeles plays three more games at Coors Field before returning home.

HOUSTON — Seattle’s Felix Hernandez has lost his spot in the rotation in the wake of his latest terrible start in a season filled with struggles.

The right-hander, who threw a perfect game in 2012, will pitch out of the bullpen for the first time in his career. He’s having the worst season of 14-year career as the Mariners chase their first playoff berth since 2001. Hernandez has a career-high 5.73 ERA this season and is 0-4 in his last five starts, capped by a clunker against the Rangers on Tuesday when he allowed a career-high 11 runs — seven earned — on eight hits in six innings.

The six-time All-Star and 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner, who earned the nickname King Felix for his majestic presence on the mound, trotted from the dugout to the bullpen after the third inning Thursday night against Houston but did not pitch. Manager Scott Servais announced the decision postgame.

Servais said he spoke with Hernandez before the game and informed him of the decision. Hernandez has spent his entire career with the Mariners, where all his 398 appearances have been as a starter.

SOCCER

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council put off until next week a vote on a stadium proposal that could trigger Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew to move to Texas as early as the 2019 season.

The council met for several hours Thursday night to vote on a plan to let Crew owner Anthony Precourt build a 20,000-seat, $200 million privately-funding stadium on city land.

Precourt has been exploring moving one of MLS’ founding clubs to Austin since 2017. He earlier in the day urged council members to adopt what he called the “most favorable” stadium deal for any MLS city.

The Austin proposal is strongly supported by Mayor Steve Adler. But it has faced tough resistance from some council members who question whether the land could be better used for affordable housing or parks in Texas’ booming capital city.

HOCKEY

Nashville Predators general manager David Poile headlines the class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Former University of Michigan coach Red Berenson, star forward Natalie Darwitz, retired NHL referee Paul Stewart, and the late Leland “Hago” Harrington will be inducted on Dec. 12 at a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

Poile has run an NHL team the past 36 seasons, including 15 with the Washington Capitals and 21 with the Predators. He has the most victories of any GM in league history.

The U.S. won a silver medal at the 2010 Olympics with Poile as assistant GM, and he was GM of the 2014 Olympic team.

Poile and Berenson were each born in Canada and went on to make significant impacts on hockey in the United States.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.