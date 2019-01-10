FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, United States’ Tierna Davidson shoots against Chile during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, in Carson, Calif. Defender Tierna Davidson has decided to skip her senior season at Stanford and play professionally in the National Women’s Soccer League. The NWSL draft was being held on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Chicago. (Marcio Jose Sanchez, File/Associated Press)

Defender Tierna Davidson has decided to skip her senior season at Stanford and play professionally in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Davidson, named U.S. Soccer’s Young Player of the Year for her play last season, is a hopeful for the team that will represent the United States at this year’s World Cup in France. She is also considered one of the top prospects in the NWSL draft being held Thursday in Chicago.

The league has adopted rules that allow players who are 18 to enter the draft with college eligibility remaining. The Chicago Red Stars hold the first pick.

Davidson’s junior season with Stanford was cut short when she fractured her ankle in a game against North Carolina in September.

Davidson told The Associated Press last month that she was focused on making the U.S. roster and was concerned about how to juggle that with Stanford’s rigorous academic requirements.

