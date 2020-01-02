Yimmi Chara, 28, has also played for top-tier teams in Colombia and Mexico and has appeared in more than 350 professional matches.

“Yimmi is a well-rounded professional like his brother and will add versatility to the squad as he can play in a variety of positions,” Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said.

Yimmi Chara has made 10 appearances for the Colombian national team with a goal and an assist. His goal was the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Venezuela in 2018.

Chara will occupy an international roster spot.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD