Torino’s Andrea Belotti, center, controls the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Torino and Chievo Verona, at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP) (Associated Press)

ROME — Torino moved into contention for the Europa League places with a 3-0 win over last-placed Chievo Verona on Sunday.

All three goals came late: a 76th-minute strike from Andrea Belotti followed by stoppage-time efforts from Tomas Rincon and Simone Zaza.

Torino stretched its unbeaten run to six matches and is seventh, which could hold a Europa League qualifying berth.

Chievo has won only once in the league this season.

___

