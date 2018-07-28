Toronto FC’s Jozy Altidore leaps for the ball between Chicago Fire players, including Johan Kappelhof (4), during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

TORONTO — Jozy Altidore, Jonathan Osorio and Sebastian Giovinco scored in the second half in Toronto FC’s 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Defending champion Toronto (6-11-4) won for the first time at home since May 18. Chicago (6-12-5) has lost five straight and is 1-5-3 in its last nine.

Altidore opened the scoring in the 52nd minute off a rebound. The U.S. star celebrated by taking off his orange boot and pretending to use it as a phone.

Osorio made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute, and Giovinco connected in the 89th.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.