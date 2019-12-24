Tottenham added in a statement on Tuesday that its investigation into the alleged racist abuse toward Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger remained ongoing.
Rudiger reported to his captain, Cesar Azpilicueta, that he heard monkey noises among spectators following an incident that saw Rudiger kicked in the chest by Tottenham forward Son Heung-min. Son was sent off.
