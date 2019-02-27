FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, Chelsea fans watch an English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at the Stamford Bridge ground in London. Gathered with his Chelsea’s directors, Roman Abramovich stopped the football talk to raise deep concerns he wanted them to address at the club and beyond. (Lefteris Pitarakis, File/Associated Press)

LONDON — Tottenham says only a total clampdown on anti-Semitism would make it reassess club standards on its fans affectionately chanting an offensive term for Jews.

The statement follows Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck telling The Associated Press “the use of the Y-word by Spurs supporters, or by anybody, is wrong.”

Fans of Tottenham, a north London soccer club which has traditionally drawn a large fan base from the Jewish communities, call themselves the “Yid Army.” But Chelsea fans have used the word against Tottenham in chants and the team is now facing UEFA sanctions as a result.

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Tottenham says its fans “have never used the term with any offense,” adding that “a reassessment of its use can only occur effectively within the context of a total clampdown on unacceptable anti-Semitism.”

