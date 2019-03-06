Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris and coach Mauricio Pochettino greet supporters after the Champions League round of 16, 2nd leg, soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur at the BVB stadium in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — The English Football Association has banned Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino for two games.

Pochettino accepted an improper conduct charge following a confrontation with referee Mike Dean after a 2-1 loss to Burnley in the Premier League last month.

The Argentine’s ban begins Saturday at former club Southampton. He was also fined 10,000 pounds ($13,000) by the FA’s independent regulatory commission.

Tottenham is third in the league and has reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

