Tottenham’s coach Mauricio Pochettino watches the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Francisco Seco/Associated Press)

MADRID — Mauricio Pochettino will continue to be praised for his managerial style, but not yet for his titles.

He’s yet to win one.

Pochettino lost his latest bid for a title when Tottenham fell to Liverpool 2-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The coach credited with turning Tottenham around with his high-pressing, attacking style has gone another season without being able to lift a trophy.

As Liverpool players celebrated with the cup at midfield in Madrid, Pochettino removed the second-place medal from around his neck and hurried into the changing rooms.

He stayed by the sideline for a moment after the final whistle, then embraced his assistants before going to the field to console his players and congratulate his Liverpool opponents.

The 47-year-old Pochettino succeeded in his task of changing Tottenham’s mentality after arriving at the club five years ago, turning it into a perennial contender in English soccer and leading it to a remarkable run to the Champions League final.

His only other final as a coach was in the English League Cup in his debut campaign with Tottenham in 2014, when they lost to Chelsea.

The club was in the title race in the Premier League the following season, eventually finishing third. Tottenham did even better in 2015-16, finishing runner-up, and again it was third in 2017-18.

Despite not being able to sign any players in the last two transfer windows, he led the club to another top four finish in the Premier League.

Pochettino began his coaching career with Spanish club Espanyol in 2009, helping to save the team he used to play for from relegation in his first season. He left the club three years later after gaining praise for his attacking style.

He joined Southampton in January 2013, and in his first full season he led the English club to an eighth-place finish, its highest league position in a decade.

That campaign helped him land the five-year deal with Tottenham, which before he arrived had reached only four second-tier European finals, most recently winning the now-defunct UEFA Cup.

