Toulouse conceded a goal in the sixth minute of injury time on Saturday in the last-64 game to lose 1-0 to a team which plays in the country’s fourth tier.
Toulouse is also in last place in Ligue 1, where it has lost nine straight games.
The club has put youth team manager Denis Zanko in charge and announced a news conference for Monday evening.
