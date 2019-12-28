Weir and his wife, Chris, won 161 million pounds (now $210 million) in the EuroMillions jackpot in 2011 and invested in Partick Thistle, his favorite team. Last month, he secured a majority shareholding at the club and promised to give the 55% shareholding directly to a fans group by March 2020.
Partick is in next-to-last place in the Scottish Championship standings.
___
