ST. PAUL, Minn. — Auston Trusty scored in 86th minute and the Philadelphia Union moved to the top of the Eastern Conference with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United on Sunday.

Trusty beat defender Brent Kallman to Ilsinho’s volley, made a deft stop and then beat goalkeeper Vito Mannone to the loose ball to drive home the winner.

It was the third time the Union (8-4-4s) took the lead and, this time, Minnesota (6-6-3) couldn’t answer.

Kallman’s foul on Sergio Santos led to Jamiro Monteiro’s successful penalty kick in the 18th minute and came off a quick counter after Minnesota was denied three-times from point-blank range. Andre Blake made two saves before defender Jake Elliott got in front of Angelo Rodriguez’s second shot. Just before halftime Haris Medunjanin bent a free kick around the Minnesota wall and into the top corner.

Hassani Dotson tied the game at 1 in the 28th minute and Kevin Molino tied it 2 in the 77th minute.

Monteiro’s goal was his third, the other four were the first of the season.

