DAVENPORT, Fla. — Tyler Adams left U.S. soccer training camp Friday to return to RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga and will miss Tuesday’s exhibition against Chile at Houston.

Adams played right back rather than midfield in Thursday’s 1-0 win over Ecuador in Orlando, Florida, new U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter’s first game with his full player pool.

Leipzig has five wins, no losses and three draws since Adams made his debut Jan. 27 following a transfer from sister club New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer. Leipzig is home against Hertha Berlin on March 30.

Fellow 20-year-old Weston McKennie was to travel with the U.S. to Houston. The Schalke midfielder injured his left ankle in the second half and was stretchered off the field. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Friday he will be further evaluated.

Goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez will return to Dallas for its MLS match against Colorado on Saturday, then rejoin the national team.

