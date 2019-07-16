NYON, Switzerland — UEFA says Mechelen can enter the Europa League, though it will monitor any fresh developments in the Belgian match-fixing scandal.

Mechelen earned its Europa League group-stage place by winning the Belgian Cup last season while under investigation for suspected fixing of top-tier league games late in the 2017-18 season.

A Belgian sports court ruled last week on a legal technicality that Mechelen could not be punished with demotion to the second tier this season.

UEFA rules prohibit clubs entering the Champions League and Europa League while implicated in fixing matches.

The European soccer body says Mechelen is currently allowed in the Europa League “without prejudice to the potential reopening of the proceedings should further information arise in relation to the facts and/or merits of this case.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.