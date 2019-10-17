In a similar case, Eintracht is banned from selling tickets to Europa League games at Standard Liege on Nov. 7 and Arsenal on Nov. 28.
Both clubs had suspended punishments after incidents last season activated for the repeat offenses.
Ajax was fined 68,000 euros ($75,500) for various charges and ordered to compensate Valencia. UEFA also put Ajax on probation for another year.
Eintracht must compensate Vitoria Guimaraes for damage in Portugal on Oct. 3.
___
More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.