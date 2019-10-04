The Dutch champion faces an additional fine for “improper conduct” of players after six were shown yellow cards in Spain. UEFA rules require a disciplinary case for five yellow cards or more.
UEFA also charged Liverpool for a fan running on the field at the end of a 4-3 win against Salzburg on Wednesday. The Austrian club is charged with fans throwing objects.
Those cases will also be heard on Oct. 17.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD