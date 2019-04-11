Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his teammate after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Ajax and Juventus at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Martin Meissner/Associated Press)

NYON, Switzerland — Ajax and Tottenham have been charged by UEFA after crowd incidents at their Champions League quarterfinals this week.

UEFA says Ajax faces disciplinary charges of crowd disturbances and fans throwing objects during its 1-1 draw with Juventus in the first leg on Wednesday.

A fan got close to Cristiano Ronaldo on the field as the Juventus star celebrated his 45th-minute goal to open the scoring.

Tottenham is charged for a fan running onto the field late in its 1-0 win over Manchester City on Tuesday.

UEFA has imposed fines of 5,000 euros ($5,600) this season on clubs for a first offense of pitch invasion.

Both cases will be judged on May 16 by UEFA’s disciplinary panel.



