NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has charged Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone with improper conduct for an obscene gesture after his team scored against Juventus in the Champions League.

After Atletico defender Jose Maria Gimenez scored the first goal late in a 2-0 win on Wednesday, Simeone turned to his team’s fans and made the gesture.

Simeone said the gesture showed he had courage to make tough selection decisions. Two days later, he apologized.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the case at a later date. Simeone could be banned from a future game.

The second leg in Italy will be played on March 12.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri also faces an improper conduct charge for his team being late on the field for kickoff.



Atletico coach Diego Simeone reacts to his players, during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Andrea Comas/Associated Press)

