Lazio, whose fans made fascist salutes in Glasgow and at the stadium, has been charged with “illicit chants.”

UEFA previously ordered one end of Lazio’s stadium to be closed next week when Celtic visits as punishment for racist incidents at a previous game against Rennes.

