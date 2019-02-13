Paris Saint Germain’s Angel Di Maria applauds his teams fans as he is substituted during the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Feb. 12,2019. (Dave Thompson/AP)

NYON, Switzerland — Manchester United could be punished by UEFA after a plastic beer bottle was thrown at Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel di Maria during a Champions League match at Old Trafford.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will look at a charge of “throwing of objects” on Feb. 28.

Di Maria, a former United player who was jeered by home fans at Tuesday’s game, mimicked drinking from the bottle after he picked it up from the turf.

PSG, which won the match 2-0, also faces a similar charge at the hearing, plus incidents of crowd disturbances and acts of damage.

The French club was fined already this season by UEFA for fan disturbances at a home game against Red Star Belgrade in October.

