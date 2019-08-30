Rangers’ Sheyi Ojo, left, and Alfredo Morelos, right, react during the UEFA Europa League match at Ibrox Stadium, in Glasgow Thursday August 29, 2019. (Britain Soccer Europa League via AP) (Associated Press)

NYON, Switzerland — Rangers has been punished by UEFA for the second time in eight days for sectarian chants by fans at Europa League games.

European soccer’s governing body says the Scottish club must close a 3,000-seat section of Ibrox Stadium when it hosts Feyenoord on Sept. 19.

Rangers was found guilty of a charge of “racist behavior” by fans at a playoff round game at Legia Warsaw last week.

The second-leg game was played Thursday with a 3,000-seat section also closed to punish Rangers for fans’ chants at a previous game, against St Joseph’s of Gibraltar.

Rangers beat Legia 1-0 to advance to the group stage which was drawn Friday. After opening against Feyenoord, Rangers also plays Porto and Young Boys in Group G.

UEFA has regularly prosecuted Rangers for chants that have their roots in the club’s religious history.

