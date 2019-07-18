NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has removed Mechelen from the Europa League group stage after reviewing its investigation of alleged match-fixing in Belgium last year.

UEFA says its appeals body overturned a decision from Monday to admit the Belgian cup winner.

The new decision follows a sports court in Belgium upholding an earlier disciplinary verdict of the national soccer federation that Mechelen fixed a top-tier league game on the last day of the 2017-18 season.

The court’s ruling prompted the Belgian federation to withdraw Mechelen’s Europa League entry.

UEFA says Standard Liege is upgraded to the group stage, and Royal Antwerp advances by one qualifying round.

A new entry is created for Gent which now faces Viitorul Constanta in the second qualifying round on July 25.

