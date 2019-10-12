CHICAGO — Defender Miles Robinson will miss the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League match against Canada on Tuesday night because of a strained left hamstring.

Robinson did not play in Friday’s 7-0 win over Cuba, then got hurt in a post-match training session.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said the 22-year-old Atlanta United defender returned to his club Saturday to be evaluated.

After winning their opening match, the Americans play at Toronto on Tuesday.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta), Sean Johnson (New York City), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Duesseldorf, Germany).

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Nick Lima (San Jose), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Reading, England), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle, England).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia), Michael Bradley (Toronto), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke, Germany), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Wil Trapp (Columbus), Jackson Yueill (San Jose).

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Corey Baird (Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas, Turkey), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus).

