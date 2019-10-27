Tayvon Gray’s volley off a pass from Gio Reyna was saved off the line by defender Birame Diaw 10 minutes into the second half.
Gray received a red card in the 87th minute when he fouled Souleymane Faye to prevent the forward from breaking in along on goalkeeper Damian Las.
The U.S. plays Japan on Wednesday, then closes Group D against the Netherlands on Saturday.
