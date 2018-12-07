FILE - In this July 5, 2015, file photo, the United States Women’s National Team celebrates after they beat Japan in the FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver, British Columbia. The United States women’s soccer team will open next year with games at World Cup host France and Spain and finish a 10-game schedule leading to the tournament with a send-off match against Mexico at Harrison, N.J., on May 26, 2019. (Elaine Thompson, File/Associated Press)

PARIS — The defending champion United States is the top-ranked team for Saturday’s Women’s World Cup draw.

Germany is No. 2 in the 24-team draw, followed by host nation France and England. Canada and Australia complete the list of top-seeded teams.

European champion Netherlands is No. 7 and is the top team in Pot 2. Japan, which lost in the 2015 final, is No. 8.

The June 7-July 7 tournament will be played in nine cities in France with the final in Lyon.

