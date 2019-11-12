Sporting director Earnie Stewart says: “When I evaluate Gregg and the coaching staff and what I’ve seen to date, I’m a pleased man, and an individual result is not going to change that. It’s just not.”
To reach the first Nations League semifinals, the U.S. needs wins over Canada on Friday at Orlando, Florida, and against Cuba on Tuesday at George Town, Cayman Islands, and must overcome a goal difference of four against Canada. Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup starts in September.
