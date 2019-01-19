Celtic’s Tim Weah celebrates scoring his side’s third goal during the Scottish Cup fourth round match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Saturday, Jan.19, 2019. Weah, the U.S. striker and son of former AC Milan star George Weah, scored on his debut for Celtic in the Scottish Cup. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

GLASGOW, Scotland — Tim Weah, the U.S. striker and son of former AC Milan star George Weah, scored on his debut for Celtic in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Weah, who is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, came on in the 69th minute and netted in the 83rd.

“It’s really a dream come true,” Weah told the BBC.

He raced onto Dedryck Boyata’s through-ball and slotted his shot past advancing goalkeeper David Hutton as cup holder Celtic beat Airdrieonians 3-0 to reach the fifth round.

“It’s a really good vibe,” Weah told the BBC. “The boys have made me feel really at home and it’s been easy to settle in. I didn’t know what to expect. I just wanted to go out there and play with a clear head.”

Tim Weah was born in New York. He has made eight appearances for the U.S. team, scoring in a friendly against Bolivia in May, and can also play as an attacking midfielder.

His father was a striker for PSG and Milan in the 1990s, and in 1995 became the first, and still the only, African-born player to win FIFA’s world footballer of the year award and France’s Ballon d’Or. George Weah was elected president of Liberia in 2017.

