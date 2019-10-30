Senegal leads the group with six points following a 3-1 win over the Netherlands on Wednesday. Japan, which opened with a 3-0 victory over the Dutch, is second with four points followed by the U.S. with one.
Odunze, who is 6-foot-8, was on the bench for the opener as Damian Las played.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD