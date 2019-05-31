The United States will play France in the Under-20 World Cup’s round of 16 after Les Bleus beat Mali 3-2 on Friday to win Group E.

The Americans finished second to Ukraine in Group D, losing 2-1 to Ukraine in their opener before beating Nigeria 2-0 and Qatar 1-0.

American midfielders Alex Mendez and Chris Durkin will be suspended for Tuesday’s match in Bydgoszcz because of yellow-card accumulation.

The winner advances to a quarterfinal against Uruguay or Ecuador on June 8 at Gdynia.

United States’ Tim Weah, front, duels for the ball with Qatar’s Abdulla Nasser during the Group D U20 World Cup soccer match between USA and Qatar, in Tychy, Poland, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Sergei Grits/Associated Press)

