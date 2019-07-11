The United States was drawn to play Senegal, Japan and the Netherlands in the group stage of the Under-17 World Cup in Brazil.

The U.S. opens Group D play Oct. 27 against Senegal at Cariacica, meets Japan three days later in Cariacica and closes the first round versus the Netherlands in Goiania.

The other groups determined Thursday during the draw at FIFA’s office in Zurich:

Group A: Angola, Brazil, Canada, New Zealand

Group B: Australia. Ecuador, Hungary, Nigeria

Group C: Chile, France, Haiti. South Korea,

Group E: Argentina, Cameroon, Spain, Tajikistan

Group F: Italy, Mexico, Paraguay, Solomon Islands

The U.S. lost 4-1 to eventual champion England in the quarterfinals two years ago. The Americans’ best finish was fourth in 1999 with a roster that included Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley.

