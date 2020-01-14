His holding company, USM, now has an agreement in place for first option of naming rights, at current market rates, once the venue at Bramley-Moore Dock is near completion. It is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

The latest investment by Usmanov was announced by Everton as the club published its accounts for 2018-19, showing a loss of 112 million pounds ($145 million) despite posting the second-highest revenues in its history, of 188 million pounds ($245 million).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports