CHICAGO — The U.S. Soccer Federation is proposing a joint tournament between CONCACAF and South American nations for June 2020 that would be similar to the Centennial Copa America.

The USSF said Tuesday the proposed tournament would have 16 or 20 nations, including all 10 from South America, and would be held at around the same time as the European Championship.

FIFA would have to place the tournament on its international calendar in order for clubs to be forced to release players to national teams.

The 16-nation Centennial Copa America was played in the U.S. in 2016.

