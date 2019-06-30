STANFORD, Calif. — Valeri “Vako” Qazaishvili scored early and the San Jose Earthquakes held on to beat the LA Galaxy 3-0 in the California Clasico on Saturday night.

Vako’s pass was blocked by a Galaxy player back to him and he sent a low hard shot from outside the area into the left corner in the 11th minute. Vako scored the Earthquakes’ last six goals in all competitions.

Shea Salinas broke Vako’s streak in the 82nd minute, settling a long pass from Vako and firing it inside the left post. Three minutes later, Tommy Thompson’s cross was redirected into the goal by the Galaxy’s Perry Kitchen to cap the scoring.

Daniel Vega preserved his fifth shutout of the season with a diving save to deny Efrain Álvarez in the 89th minute. The Earthquakes (7-6-4) improved their unbeaten streak to five.

There were 50,850 fans on hand at Stanford Stadium, setting an attendance record for the rivalry.

The Galaxy dropped to 10-7-1.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.