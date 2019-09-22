BARCELONA, Spain — Valencia was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Leganés on Sunday amid fans’ protests against club owner Peter Lim for his recent decision to fire the team’s popular coach.

Some fans at Mestalla Stadium loudly chanted “Peter Lim, leave!” before and after kickoff. Others protested outside the stadium before the match.

Singapore businessman Lim fired successful coach Marcelino García Toral last week after he criticized the club’s lack of reinforcements for his squad.

Valencia was routed 5-2 at Barcelona in new coach Albert Celades’ first match, but it rebounded with a 1-0 win at Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Spain striker Rodrigo Moreno earned a penalty which was converted by Dani Parejo to give Valencia the lead in the 21st minute on Sunday.

But Óscar Rodríguez equalized for Leganés in the 38th. Rodríguez had earlier hit the woodwork.

At one point during the match Rodrigo made a gesture to a group of fans shouting “Marcelino” to be quiet. He said he did so because even though Marcelino “will go down in the history of the club,” he thought it was disrespectful to Celades.

“I understand that people can have their opinion and can protest,” Rodrigo said. “But we have to also have respect for the coach we have because he is the one who is going to help us achieve our goals.”

Under Marcelino, Valencia won the Copa del Rey last season and qualified for the Champions League.

OTHER GAMES

Real Sociedad striker Willian José scored twice in the first half to help earn a 3-1 victory at Espanyol, which is now in the relegation zone.

Getafe beat Mallorca 4-2 at home for its first league win this season.

