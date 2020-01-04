Varane was involved in an own-goal by Getafe goalkeeper David Soria to open the scoring in the 34th minute when the center back challenged Soria for a high ball in the area. The Spanish league credited the goal to Soria.

The France international doubled the lead in the 53rd with Varane left unmarked to head home a free kick by Toni Kroos. The goal was confirmed by a video review, which ruled that Varane had not been offside.

Luka Modrid added a third goal from a pass by Federico Valverde on the break in stoppage time.

Madrid needed a pair of quality saves by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to stop first-half shots by Mauro Arambarri and Leandro Cabrera.

The victory ended a run of three consecutive draws in the league by Madrid to end 2019. Zinedine Zidane’s side had failed to score in the final two of those draws.

Getafe, a modest Spanish capital rival of Madrid, was left in seventh place. It had only lost once in nine previous home league games this season - a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in September.

Madrid will now travel to Saudi Arabia to play in the Spanish Super Cup along with Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Valencia.

