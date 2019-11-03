Jamie Vardy sealed the result in the 88th after a fine combination with Demarai Gray.

Palace failed to register an effort on target in the first half. Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tipped away former teammate Jeffrey Schlupp’s deflected effort before Jonny Evans blocked Luka Milivojevic’s low effort in the second.

Schmeichel was forced to kick away several objects thrown onto the field from fans in the first half.

Leicester, the 2016 champion, moved ahead of Chelsea on goal difference. It’s two points behind Manchester City and eight behind league leader Liverpool after 11 games.

Palace dropped to ninth.

