LOS ANGELES — Carlos Vela hat a hat trick to break the MLS season goals record with 34 and help the Los Angeles FC beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Vela broke the mark of 31 set last year by Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez.

Los Angeles (21-4-9) set an MLS record for season points with 72, breaking the mark of 71 set last year by the New York Red Bulls. Los Angeles earned the top seed in the Western Conference and a first-round bye to the playoffs.