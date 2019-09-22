Los Angeles outshot Toronto 17 to 8, with five shots on goal to one for Toronto.
Los Angeles drew 11 corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given one yellow card. Toronto drew four corner kicks, committed 10 fouls and was given one yellow card.
Los Angeles’s next match is Wednesday at home against Houston, and Toronto next plays Sunday at the Fire.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.