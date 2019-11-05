The league says Verona’s “poltrone est” — the sector where the chants came from — will be closed for one match.

The league says the chants “were clearly audible” but adds that there were chants of support and applause from other parts of the ground.

Balotelli, who is black, was born in Italy to Ghanaian immigrants and has represented the Italian national team. He recently returned to Serie A after several seasons in France.

