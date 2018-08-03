BARCELONA, Spain — Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal has agreed to leave Bayern Munich for Barcelona.

Vidal will sign a three-year contract at the Nou Camp subject to passing a medical in the next few days, the Spanish club said on its website on Friday.

The 31-year-old player joined Bayern from Juventus in 2015, and won the Bundesliga title in each of his three seasons at the club.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.