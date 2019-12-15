Sevilla had equalized and was pressing for a second when Villarreal got its second goal against the flow of play.

Moi Gómez responded to Manuel Trigueros’ run behind the defense with a lobbed pass that the midfielder controlled with his back to the net. Trigueros then stayed calm as goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik rushed off his line before passing for the unmarked Toko Ekambi to get the 74th-minute winner.

Munir El Haddadi had canceled out Raúl Albiol’s header for Villarreal when the Sevilla forward rifled in a cross from Sergio Reguilón in the 61st.

The win was Villarreal’s first in seven rounds.

BACK IN FORM

Getafe got goals from Ángel Rodríguez and Marc Cucurella to beat Valladolid 2-0 and move past Atlético Madrid into fourth place.

After only one win in its first seven games, José Bordalás has Getafe back to its good form from last season. The modest Madrid-based club is in contention for a Champions League berth after seven wins, two draws and one loss in its last 10 games.

STILL WINLESS

Last-place Espanyol remained without a victory at its stadium in nine games after a 2-2 draw against Real Betis.

Betis got its opening goal from Borja Iglesias. Both Iglesias and Betis coach Joan “Rubi” Ferrer helped Espanyol earn a Europa League berth last season before changing clubs.

Despite remaining five points from safety, Espanyol coach Pablo Machín was pleased by his team’s fightback from an early deficit to take a 2-1 lead before conceding a second goal to Betis’ Marc Bartra.

“The point has more value than just a number. Today’s match shows us the way forward,” Machín said.

RELEGATION FIGHT

Ante Budimir scored for Mallorca with seven minutes left to earn a 2-2 draw at struggling Celta Vigo.

The point allowed promoted Mallorca to stay just above Celta, which is in the drop zone.

