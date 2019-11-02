The Southampton defense kept City at bay until the 70th when Walker sent in a low cross for Sergio Aguero to score.

Walker made it 2-1 in the 86th after Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy failed to deal with a cross from Angelino.

When that goal went in, City’s title rival, Liverpool, was losing to Aston Villa 1-0, but Liverpool left its comeback even later to secure a 2-1 win, keeping a six-point gap to second-placed City.

___

